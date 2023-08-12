ING Groep NV Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.