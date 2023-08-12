Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.02. 21,998,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

