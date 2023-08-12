Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 3,291,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,760. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.