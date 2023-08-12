Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $36.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after buying an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,681,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,190,000 after purchasing an additional 236,756 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

PG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

