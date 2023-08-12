Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1,027.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

