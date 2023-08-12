Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,379,000 after buying an additional 230,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.51. The company had a trading volume of 564,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,788. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.80 and its 200-day moving average is $351.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

