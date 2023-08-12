Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 34,079 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.73. 8,851,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024,082. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.