Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 639,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

