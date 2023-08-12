Insider Buying: Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Insider Acquires A$30,000.00 in Stock

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greig bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).

Andrew Greig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elementos alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Greig 4,444,444 shares of Elementos stock.

Elementos Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Elementos

Elementos Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Spain. The company primarily explores for tin, copper, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Oropesa tin project covering an area of 13 square kilometers located in the Andalucia, Spain. The company also hold 100% interest in Cleveland tin project covering an area of 60 square kilometers located in Tasmania, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.