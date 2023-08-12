Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.91 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.