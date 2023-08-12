Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 214.8% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 815,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 967,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

