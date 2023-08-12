Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 9,209 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 111,316 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,138 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

