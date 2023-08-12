Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PWB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. 64,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $72.54.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

