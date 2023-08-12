International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.12. 2,526,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

