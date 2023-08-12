International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,140. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

