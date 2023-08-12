Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00013778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $11.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,303,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,959,904 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.