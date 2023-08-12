Investment House LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

