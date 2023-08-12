Investment House LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $435.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.83. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

