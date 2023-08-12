Investment House LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 225,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 92,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

