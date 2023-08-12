Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 165.4% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF remained flat at $14.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

