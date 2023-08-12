Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 165.4% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IOBCF remained flat at $14.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile
