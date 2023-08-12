IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The firm has a market cap of $218.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

