iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.57. 725,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

