iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.72. 1,356,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

