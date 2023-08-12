iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
