iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,711 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.