iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

