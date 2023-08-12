iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. 1,299,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

