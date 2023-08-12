Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

