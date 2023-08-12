Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.62 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

