JFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The company has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average is $421.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.