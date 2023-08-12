JFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The company has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.48 and its 200 day moving average is $421.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
