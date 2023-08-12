Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.58) to GBX 2,130 ($27.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.3448 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

