Jonathan Bloomer Acquires 20,000 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bloomer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £210,200 ($268,626.20).
Hiscox Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 836 ($10.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56.
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33,333.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Further Reading
