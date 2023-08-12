Jonathan Bloomer Acquires 20,000 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bloomer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,051 ($13.43) per share, for a total transaction of £210,200 ($268,626.20).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 836 ($10.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,094.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33,333.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.08) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,188.86 ($15.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

