JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGN. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Inogen stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Inogen has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

