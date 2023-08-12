Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.