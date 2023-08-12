Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III Sells 9,092 Shares of Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $127,560.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,771 shares in the company, valued at $964,857.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

