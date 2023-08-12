Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

