Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $490.32

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $490.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,278,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,267,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00300015 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $513.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
