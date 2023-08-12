Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $106,345,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

LMT traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $454.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,642. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.