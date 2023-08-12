LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 86,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Trading Down 12.5 %

LGMK stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 41,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,490. LogicMark has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 86.00%.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Featured Stories

