Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 12-Month High at $394.64

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $394.64 and last traded at $390.65, with a volume of 433552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $382.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

