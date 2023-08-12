Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.48 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

