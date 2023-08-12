Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $3.0126 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is presently 142.09%.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

