Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $3.0126 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is presently 142.09%.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.