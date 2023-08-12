Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,673.05 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $38,673.05 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017621 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013932 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,414.21 or 1.00054203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000051 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $214,383.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

