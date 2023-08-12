Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,497 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 75,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AppLovin by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

