Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 1,981,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

