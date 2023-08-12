Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

