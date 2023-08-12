Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 526 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.9% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 302,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

