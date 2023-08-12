Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 922 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.20% of SpartanNash worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 160,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,625. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.