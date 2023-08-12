Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,657 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 336,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SJM opened at $147.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $132.42 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

