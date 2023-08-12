Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $201.92 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

