Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

